Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected in New York State next week

(WBNG) - After New York State administered the first history making doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week, Moderna's vaccine is now also approved and making its way to the Empire State.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use Friday.

New York expects to receive approximately 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week. This on top of the 170,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the state has already received.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force also reviewed and approved use of the vaccine in New York State.

In total the Southern Tier is receiving a combined 16,600 doses of both vaccines.

"This is now a footrace between the vaccine and COVID, and as we slow the spread we also have to accelerate vaccine distribution at the same time." said Cuomo

New York is currently distributing coronavirus vaccines to frontline health care workers and nursing homes, as specified in the first phase of its vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 2 is expected to begin by late January, and will include other essential workers and members of the general public who have underlying health conditions.

To execute the second distribution phase, the state has established regional vaccination hubs led by local hospital systems. In collaboration with community leaders, hub coordinators will develop a distribution plan. Each regional hub coordinator must submit their plan for approval by the state.

The hub for the Southern Tier is United Health Services.

In a joint statement from UHS and Lourdes they said, "We will continue to work closely with federal, state and local officials to ensure that distribution and implementation of the vaccine is done properly. Ascension Lourdes and UHS are both eager to have our staff vaccinated and share the news with the community."

The Governor also announced that the State Department of Health has approved and issued guidance regarding the use of an extra one to two doses that have been discovered in Pfizer vaccine shipments.

Pfizer vaccine vials were previously believed to contain five doses each, but may possibly contain six or seven doses.

The Governor said medical professionals administering doses can use any extra vaccine that can be easily pulled into a syringe to meet the dose requirement.

So far 19,000 people have been vaccinated in NYS.