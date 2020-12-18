Neighbors lending a helping hand after the snowstorm

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Neighbors helping neighbors. It's not a new idea, but after our record-setting snowstorm on Wednesday, those words are being put into action.

The Quaranta family in Apalachin is lucky to own a tractor which has been a huge helping clearing out the nearly four feet of snow they got this week. And after seeing several of their neighbors struggling to clear their own driveway, the family says they didn't hesitate to help them out.

"The part about this time, is you got to give to people," says Nicholas Quaranta, "You don't ask for it, you don't ask for any repayment, it's just a giving process, and it's a big part of this Christmas season."

"Everybody's got to help each other, this is just way too much for people to try and shovel and work with so you got to do it, you have to help each other," added the father, Tony Quaranta.

As far as clearing out roads, if you need help or are waiting for assistance, local officials say to please be patients or contact your local municipalities.