NYSP Trooper saves driver trapped in snow for 10 hours

(WBNG) -- After trudging in the snow for hours, Sergeant Jason Cawley couldn't believe what he had found.

After Kevin Kresen's car broke down during the recent record-breaking snowstorm, he made multiple attempts to call 911, only to have spotty service and dropped calls.

"If I sat out there, it's so windy, I was going to freeze to death, so I waited it out," said Kresen.

While he sat in his car, trying to conserve his warmth, Sergeant Jason Cawley was out searching for the missing man.

"We finally ended up getting one last 911 call that pinged to the area of an address on Route 17C in the Town of Owego, so I parked my car there," said Cawley.

Cawley said he had been digging out mailboxes to figure out the exact address he was at. When he dug a little further, he found something unusual.

"When I finally punched the window of this car in the snow, I think I was shocked for about a second, staring at it, thinking, 'That can't possible be a car I'm standing on under here,'" said Cawley.

When Cawley looked inside the window, he found a cold, tired Kevin Kresen.

I knocked on the window and asked if anybody was in there, and Mr. Kresen spoke up and said he couldn't feel his feet," said Cawley.

Cawley and a fellow passerby started digging the car out quickly, eventually pulling Kresen out. From Kresen's state, it was clear that Cawley needed to act fast.

"He was at a critical point. He had stopped shivering which isn't good," said Cawley. "Your body shivers to stay warm, he stopped shivering, that's not a good sign."

Wasting no time for an ambulance, Cawley drove him directly to the hospital. This act of kindness from a police officer, Kresen says, is something he is not used to. While he may not have had the best relationship with police in the past, this moment may have changed his mind.

"It gives me a different perspective," said Kresen. "He's tenacious, I mean he wouldn't give up until he found me. He knew I was in that area and he said, 'I'm going to find that guy.'"

Cawley says he is glad he was able to be in the right place, at the right time. Kresen is now out of the hospital and recovering at home. He says this is an experience he definitely won't forget.