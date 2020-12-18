Quiet heading into the weekend

Friday: Partly sunny. Wind: NW 4-8 mph. High: 27 (24-30)

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: Calm. Low: 7 (3-10)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 3-6 mph. High: 32 (29-35)

Saturday Night: Cloudy. Wind: S 3-6 mph. High: 32 (29-35)

Forecast Discussion

After a few busy days in the weather world, high pressure takes over today bringing us a little bit of sun today. Highs today will top out in the upper 20s. Any snow that does melt today could lead to black ice overnight. Tonight will be very cold, probably the coldest night we've seen in months. Lows tonight will fall into the single digits because of partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, calm winds, and the fresh pack of snow on the ground.

Highs will move up into the low 30s for Saturday. We'll continue seeing mostly cloudy skies, but we'll stay dry throughout the day. Late Saturday night we'll bring in some chances for some snow showers. The chance for snow showers lingers into Sunday morning, but temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s so we should see a changeover from snow to rain, or at least some mixed precipitation.

Monday is the officially the first day of winter! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. On Tuesday, we could see a few flurries or some light drizzle. Highs through next week stay pretty consistent in the mid to upper 30s.