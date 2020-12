SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Starting Dec. 21, the elementary school in the Sidney Central School District will move to 100% remote learning.

Students and staff will remain remote through Dec. 22 for contact tracing.

The district says they are going remote because four students tested positive for COVID-19. They say the students that tested positive are in kindergarten, second, third, and fifth grades.

