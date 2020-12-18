Tenney’s lead over Brindisi in NY-22 shrinks to 11

(WBNG) -- As more and more counties report new results, the race for New York Congressional District 22 has tightened further.

After Broome County reported up-to-date vote totals, Republican challenger Claudia Tenney has 155,494 votes, while Democrat and incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi has 155,483 votes. This puts the gap between the two at just 11 votes.

More than 315,000 total votes were cast in this race.

These new vote totals come courtesy of the partial canvassing/re-canvassing process ordered by NYS Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte on 12/8.

As part of the process, each county BOE had to correct errors made as well as canvass any ballots that the justice ruled were improperly canvasses the first time around.

As of Friday evening, six of the eight district counties had reported the results of this process: Broome, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oswego and Tioga. This leaves Chenango and Oneida counties as yet to report.

In addition to the vote total shift (which includes an additional Tenney vote in Oswego County), each county had to report how many previously un-canvassed ballots were challenged. From the six counties so far, there are 388 new ballots the justice will have to adjudicate.

Justice DelConte will begin ruling over the challenged ballots Monday, Dec. 21 at 9 am. No word yet on when Chenango or Oneida will submit their results.