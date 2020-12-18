Skip to Content

UK braces for holiday COVID-19 surge, tighter restrictions

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has entered the final week before Christmas with the country bracing for post-celebration coronavirus fallout and Prime Minister Boris Johnson refusing to rule out a fresh national lockdown after the holiday. The government plans to relax restrictions on socializing and travel for five days before and after Christmas. With infections rising in the U.K., there are concerns about a possible fresh surge of cases and deaths after the holidays. Asked Friday whether England would follow Northern Ireland in imposing a six-week lockdown starting Dec. 26, Johnson signaled he was prepared to take more drastic action. 

