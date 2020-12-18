WHO: Vaccine program gets access to nearly 2 billion doses

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the U.N. health agency’s program to help get COVID-19 vaccines to all countries in need, has gained access to nearly 2 billion doses of several “promising” vaccine candidates. None of the agreements currently include the vaccines by Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, which is already in use in the United States, Canada and Britain. The COVAX initiative co-led by WHO also has yet to receive firm pledges and a timeline from rich countries to share the vaccines they have already secured for themselves. Of the approximately 12 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be produced next year, about 9 billion shots have already been reserved by rich countries.