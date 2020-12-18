Why the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex Dome Collapsed

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It took more than three feet of snow falling very quickly to bring down a inflatable dome meant to hold an 18 wheeler.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex dome collapsed Thursday morning after the amount of snow on the roof simply became too great.

"It came in so fast and so heavy, [during} previous snowstorms it came over a longer period of time," said General Manager Nicole Kashou.

Built in 2005, she said it was the largest dome of it's kind in the country.

"We're heartbroken, our whole family this is is like a fourth child to us," said Events Manager Lila McKenna.

The building's collapse was uncontrolled, McKenna said. They did everything they could to keep the structure from collapsing. They did not stop pushing air pressure into the building, she said

"Regardless of what the damages might be, we will have another facility here. We will be back," McKenna said.