With Trump silent, reprisals for hacks may fall to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — All fingers are pointing to Russia as the source of a punishing hack of U.S. government agencies. But President Donald Trump, long wary of blaming Moscow for cyberattacks, has so far been silent. The lack of any statement seeking to hold Russia responsible casts doubt on the likelihood of a swift response to the attacks and suggests any retaliation will be left in the hands of President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. The new administration could have a menu of choices to select from in responding. They include criminal charges, sanctions or retaliations in cyberspace. Biden issued a statement Thursday saying cybersecurity would be a top priority.