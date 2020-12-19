1979 polio outbreak in Lancaster County remembered

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — With multiple vaccines for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on the horizon, Americans will likely see a large-scale vaccination effort sometime in the next few months. Older Lancaster County residents may remember other large-scale vaccination efforts, such as those aimed at eradicating polio. The last of those efforts came much later than you may think — while polio was largely eliminated in the United States over the course of the 1950s and ’60s, an outbreak in Lancaster County in 1979 led to more than 150,000 county residents being inoculated.