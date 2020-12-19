American Hotel and Lodging Association looks to Congress to pass new COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBNG) -- With members of Congress meeting to possibly finalize another COVID relief bill, the American Hotel and Lodging Association is calling for a lifeline from Congress.

The AHLA says 2020 was like nothing the industry could have imagined.

The AHLA found in a survey that 71% of hotels said they would only be able to last six more months without any government COVID relief.

The industry saw occupancy rates drop to 40% and are seeing occupancy rates of 20% this holiday season.

AHLA CEO Chip Rogers says the industry is seeing what the other side of the pandemic will look like with the developments of the vaccine and rapid testing, but they are still hoping for another lifeline.

“We think by late spring, early summer we’ll begin to work our way out of this,” Rogers said. “But if there is no assistance, you’ll see thousands of hotels that will go out of business between now and then.”

Rogers says his biggest advice to the hotels and their owners is to make sure your voice is heard.