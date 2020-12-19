Bills clinch AFC East title for first time in 25 years

DENVER (WBNG) -- The Buffalo Bills are the AFC East champions for the first time in 25 years following a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 359 yards with two passing touchdowns, and added two more on the ground.

Allen joins Drew Bledsoe as the only two players in the franchise with 4,000 yards in a single season.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also had a record-breaking day. His 147 yards brought him to 1,167 this season, good for third-most in franchise history for a single season.

The Bills are now 11-3.