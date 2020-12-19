Bulldogs host second annual ‘Hoops for Harper’ event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Bulldogs hosted the second annual Hoops for Harper event Saturday afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

The event is held in honor of Harper Stantz, the Binghamton teenager who was hit and killed by a drugged driver.

Due to the pandemic, this year's event was a shootout competition, rather than a tournament.

Bulldogs owner Jimmy Evans said they had 77 participants, with divisions ranging from ages third grade through adult.

Evans said it's important to keep Harper's name alive, and the community's support has been incredible.

"The 607 community stands alone, there's no doubt about that," he said. "Any time there's any adversity within our community we rise up. We have several members of the community that step up and do things like this, and it's wonderful for the community."

A portion of the proceeds go toward the Harper Stantz Memorial Scholarship fund.