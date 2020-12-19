Digging Out: Some streets in Owego are still snow-covered 3 days after storm

OWEGO (WBNG) -- With just over a week to go before Christmas, some families in Tioga County are unable to get presents for their kids for a non-typical reason.

More than 3 feet of snow remain on some streets in the Village of Owego, forcing residents to be creative in the effort to just get the necessities.

"They did nothing, it's frustrating so close to the holidays," Owego resident Donna Mitchell said, referring to her still snow-covered street.

Mitchell and her fiance Steve Seltzer are upset that their street still isn't plowed.

"We can't even go out and get the kids Toys for Tots Christmas gifts," Seltzer said.

Most streets in the village have been plowed, said Mayor Mike Barrata.

Even on those roads which are plowed, many two-way streets have been reduced to one way.

12 News observed a number of cars heading toward one another, unable to get by.

"It's definitely crazy if you're out driving and you suddenly have to back up," Barrata said.

Other residents complained that their side streets would have never been plowed had it not been for an emergency that required an ambulance to need to get through.

"Us people who live on the side streets, we get left out," said Owego resident Chris Tuttle.

The mayor promised that they will get around to clearing all the streets. Officials requested, and the mayor says they were granted, help from the state.

Tuttle wishes the National Guard was brought in to speed this up.

"People can't get to work, we can't park anywhere," Tuttle said.

Burrata acknowledged the village's own snow removal equipment isn't designed to handle the quick-falling 40+ inches of snow the area received.

He says they will be working all day Sunday to remove the snow that's left.