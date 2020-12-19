Endicott officials say they are working hard to make all roads passable after winter storm

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- While Endicott remains in a state of emergency and under a no unnecessary travel ban, officials say they are working on clearing roads to make them all passable.

According to the Village of Endicott, more than 80% of roads in the village are able to be passed through.

Some roads have only one lane of direction open, and other streets are still unable to be used.

Endicott officials say the priority at this time is to make every street in the village passable. Following this will be snow cleanup and the clearing of village lots.

The Governor's office continues to send resources to Endicott and other locations in the Southern Tier and The New York DOT and Broome County crews are reported to be assisting the Village with plowing efforts.

Endicott firefighters and police are also reported to be plowing streets.

Officials are asking anyone who still has a car on the street to remove it, as this will make it easier for plowing crews to get through.

The village reminds residents to call 911 for emergencies. Health and safety concerns can be addressed by calling the Command Center at 607-757-5366.