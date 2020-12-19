Erie’s first Black female firefighter now an officer

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Seenah Mischel was in grade school when she said she saw something one day in her hometown of Buffalo that “just stopped me in my tracks.” It was a Black female firefighter, “someone who looked just like me,” climbing off a fire truck. “I swear, never before in time had I thought I could do something like that,” Mischel said. “Seeing someone doing it was an eye-opener. From that point, I wanted to do it.” Lt. Seenah Mischel, the Erie Bureau of Fire’s first Black female firefighter when she was hired in 2010, in August was named the bureau’s first Black female officer.