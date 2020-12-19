German court upholds tree-felling ban at Tesla plant site

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that automaker Tesla has to stop clearing trees on some parts of the site outside Berlin where it is building the company’s first electric car factory in Europe. The top administrative court in the Berlin-Brandenburg region upheld an earlier temporary ban on the clearing of the forested site after two environmentalist groups appealed a lower court’s decision to allow the tree-cutting. It specifically ruled that areas on the fringes of the plot where protected species live may not be cleared. Tesla has planned to open the factory next summer. It was not immediately clear if Saturday’s ruling will cause a delay.