Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a two-game skid but see Monday night’s matchup with the struggling Cincinnati Bengals as a win they need to secure. Pittsburgh already has clinched its first playoff berth since 2017. A win over the Bengals would assure the Steelers of the AFC North title and at least one home playoff game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won their first 11 in a row but are suddenly struggling with an offensive line hit by multiple injuries and an ineffective running game. The Bengals have lost five straight.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles are both coming off big wins and meet in the desert with playoff aspirations. The Cardinals are led by second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and a defense that played very well in last week’s 26-7 win over the New York Giants. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will get his second career start for the Eagles. He helped his team to a 24-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints last weekend. Murray and Hurts were both star quarterbacks in college at Oklahoma before jumping to the NFL.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Justin Turner had 24 points and 11 assists as Bowling Green rolled past Robert Morris 85-65. AJ Bramah led the Colonials on Friday night with 20 points and eight rebounds.