In Photos: Continued snow removal efforts in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Snow removal and cleanup efforts continued in Binghamton Saturday and are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Mayor Richard David said, "City and NYSDOT crews utilized heavy equipment downtown, and City crews continue to clear snow and widen streets in neighborhoods. Residents will see plows through the weekend on neighborhood streets in every corner of Binghamton."

Mayor David thanked the residents of Binghamton for sharing their photos and clearing the snow from fire hydrants.

While many residents have been able to dig themselves and their cars out of the snow, Mayor David mentioned the many residents who are still snowed in, creating a challenge for emergency crews.



"While many residents are removing their cars, many haven’t moved in several days. If this trend continues, the City will have no choice but start towing cars, as a last resort," Mayor David said.

Mayor David stressed residents need to move their vehicles when possible to support the efforts of the snow removal teams.

He also reminded drivers to clear all of the snow off of their cars, including from the roof, and to be mindful of visibility challenges at intersections as piles of snow pose a challenge to drivers.