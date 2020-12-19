Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The shot Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received on Saturday made him the first Israeli and among the world’s first leaders to be inoculated. He received the injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Netanyahu called it “a small injection for one man, but a great step for all of our health.” He insisted on being his country’s first recipient to show that the vaccine is safe and to encourage Israelis to get vaccinated. Israel is set to begin vaccinating its healthcare workers and nursing home residents beginning Sunday. The rollout could give Netanyahu a political boost.