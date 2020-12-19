Judge gives Milwaukee’s ousted police chief job back

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has given Milwaukee’s ousted police chief his job back, just a day after the board that demoted him selected a new acting chief. Judge Christopher Foley on Friday reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission’s August decision to demote Alfonso Morales, the Journal Sentinel reported. Commissioners had criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people. After his demotion, Morales retired, sued and requested a judicial review. It’s unclear what happens next. The judge reversed the decision to demote Morales to captain but did not give further instructions. Morales’ attorney Franklyn Gimbel told the newspaper that they would be “exploring carrying out the judge’s ruling.”