K-9 team training ‘as much for the K-9’s handler’ as for dog

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Tugging at the end of his lead, Freddy’s nose excitedly followed Patrolman Alex Vasquez’s hand as the officer tapped on surfaces where drugs might be hiding. Both members of the Logan Township Police Department circled the training room Dec. 2 at the Kittanning Trail Volunteer Fire Company hall as police K-9 instructor Jim Walstrom kept an eye on the team’s performance. “This training is as much for the K-9’s handler as it is for the K-9,” said Walstrom, who owns Keystone K9 and Security.