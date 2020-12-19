National Wreaths Across America Day honors veterans

(WBNG) -- With the placement of 1.7 million wreaths at veterans' gravesites, the nation celebrates National Wreaths Across America Day in 2,557 locations across the country.

The organization in charge of the distribution of wreaths by the same name says each wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation to veterans who have served.

The wreaths were donated privately by a person or an organization to be placed on graves by volunteers.

A total of 1.7 million veterans were honored with wreaths on their headstones, and each name was said aloud, ensuring their memory lives on.

Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America said, “The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to remember, honor, teach, made it possible for us to move forward this year, safely. We are humbled, and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from all across the country.”

Wreaths Across America says they believe the tradition of placing live evergreens as a symbol of honor represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military, and their families.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.