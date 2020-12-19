Pentagon plan on cyber split draws strong Hill criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is proposing to split up two of the nation’s main military cybersecurity organizations. Currently, the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command are headed by one person — Gen. Paul Nakasone. Under the Pentagon plan, the two organizations would split up under separate leadership. The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Democratic congressman Adam Smith, says splitting the two organizations would have “grave impacts,” and that the Pentagon has not yet met a congressional requirement that it certify that a split would not create unacceptable cyber security risks.