QB Allen ruled out for Monday night game against Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals say quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game against the Steelers. Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place. Allen is 0-3 as a starter since rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury. He hurt his knee late in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Finley has been the backup to Burrow and has played sparingly after the team decided to start Allen, a former practice team player, instead of him after Burrow was injured.