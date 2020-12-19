Quiet night ahead of some snow showers on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 23 (19-25). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light snow showers. Snow showers develop between 5-8am from west to east. Snow tapers off by 3-6pm. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to an inch. High of 34 (30-35). Winds out of the south at 7-15 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 28 (25-30). Winds out of the south at 5-10.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 37. Low of 27. Lake effect snow showers developing late and lingering overnight 40% late.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers 30%. High of 36. Low of 23.



WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 35. Low of 30.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers developing late 40%. High of 46. Low of 29.



FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers transitioning over to snow 60%. High of 37. Low of 21.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 25.

Another quiet night on tap before scattered snow showers develop during the morning hours on Sunday. Snow will be light and more of a nuisance with accumulations limited to a dust to an inch.



Monday will be a typical December day with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy skies yet, more lake effect snow showers will develop overnight into Tuesday. Snow is expected to be light again but will likely be slightly more snow then what we will see on Sunday.



We are also tracking the potential for a powerful low pressure that will bring rain, gusty winds, and maybe even snow for Christmas eve and Christmas.