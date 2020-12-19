Snowed in Tioga County plans for cleanup of non-plowed roads

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- Residents in Tioga County are still digging themselves out from under more than 40 inches of snow, including a high of 44 inches in the village of Newark Valley.

The amount of snow alone has made it difficult for the equipment on hand to remove the snow.

Officials say vehicles on the sides of the road that are stuck in the snowbanks have made it more difficult for crews to get through to plow certain roads.

Tioga County emergency manager Mike Simmons says roads that are either dead ends or underpopulated may not have been plowed as of Saturday evening.

Assistance is coming from the state, set to get to Newark Valley and Nichols to finish cleaning up the roads.

Simmons says the cleanup will continue into the week and officials hope to have the majority of the work done in the next 24 hours.

"They should have the remainder of the roads opened sometime tomorrow then they'll move onto widen the roads that are already open but only allow a single lane of traffic then move on and continue plowing those and get them open for normal traffic"

Owego Mayor Mike Baratta, Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, and Owego Mayor Don Castilucci put out a statement earlier today encouraging residents to keep an eye out for friends and neighbors and to help them dig out of the snow and get supplies if need be.