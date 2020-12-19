Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising

CAIRO (AP) — Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir. The protests on Saturday come amid rising tensions between military and civilian members of Sudan’s transitional government, which has promised sweeping reforms. Tensions have largely centered on the Sudanese military’s economic assets, over which the civilian-run finance ministry does not have control. Footage circulating online Saturday showed protesters marching in Khartoum and and other cities across the country, with some setting tires ablaze.