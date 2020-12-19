The Owego Kitchen places 3rd in national contest for small businesses

OWEGO (WBNG) -- After receiving over 12,000 votes from members of the community, The Owego Kitchen finished third in the National Small Biz Big Win contest.

The restaurant says this win was a reflection of how supportive the Owego community is.

The contest was hosted by Barclays bank.

The Owego Kitchen was awarded $15,000. The top two winners were in Buffalo and Providence, Rhode Island.

Owners Julie and Ike Lovelass say the Owego community jumped behind the restaurant in support and ran with it.

“The fact that we were able to get third out of much larger areas,” Ike Lovelass said. “It was very gratifying to be able in Owego and this community here it’s incredible.”

The Lovelass's also mentioned the prize money will be reinvested into their business and then back into the community.