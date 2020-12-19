Videos show Boston police shove, pepper-spray protesters

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police and prosecutors are investigating after body camera footage surfaced showing officers treating protesters roughly. The videos posted Friday by the online news outlet The Appeal show officers pushing nonviolent racial-injustice demonstrators to the ground in May. They also show them spraying pepper spray on people and into crowds and one officer saying he may have hit people with a car. A sergeant has been placed on administrative leave. Police Commissioner William Gross says he ordered an investigation as soon as the videos were brought to his attention. A spokesperson for Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says she is also investigating.