Binghamton men fall short to Stony Brook in OT

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Despite a strong second half effort, the Binghamton men's basketball team fell to Stony Brook in overtime to wrap up the first weekend of America East play.

Final score:

Binghamton - 70 (0-5, 0-2 AE), Stony Brook - 80 (4-4, 2-0 AE) OT

"I don't feel the same way I felt yesterday," said coach Tommy Dempsey. "I felt like today was a heck of an effort from our group. I felt like we deserved to win but we didn't come out on top."

Binghamton went on a 12-3 run to take its first lead of the game with less than 12 minutes to play in the second half.

The Bearcats had possession in the final minute of regulation, but after a turnover and two Stony Brook missed shots, the game needed an extra period.

The Bearcats made 3-of-11 shots in OT, while the Seawolves hit two three-pointers and 8-of-10 free throws.

Sophomore forward George Tinsley led the team with 16 points and eight rebounds, while fellow sophomores Brenton Mills and Dan Petcash each added 14 points.

Senior center Thomas Bruce remains out as he undergoes concussion protocols.

Binghamton will look for its first win as they host Central Connecticut State University for a non-conference game Tuesday at 4 p.m.

"Yesterday wasn't a good effort from our group, we were disappointed with how we played and we responded today," said Dempsey. "With the expectation of yesterday, the other four games there's been a lot of good going on. Until you start validating that with wins, nobody from the outside cares but internally how we play matters and I thought we played well today."



