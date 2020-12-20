Broome County Executive lifts No Unnecessary Travel order, continues State of Emergency

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Office of Emergency Services in Broome County says County Executive Jason Garnar has lifted the No Unnecessary Travel Order for the county, while the State of Emergency is set to continue.

Officials say as of 8 p.m. on Sunday, Garnar will lift the no unnecessary travel order.

They say other municipalities remain under local State of Emergencies and those travel restrictions may vary.

County officials urge residents to adhere to whichever travel restrictions are set into place by those municipalities.

The Department of Emergency Services in Broome County says it continues to work with both local and state governments, as well as the Broome County Highway Department, to successfully complete storm cleanup and snow removal.

The County is encouraging residents to be vigilant of weather and road conditions moving forward.