Deliberations on death penalty in 2009 café murder slated

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday on whether a man convicted in what prosecutors called a revenge slaying more than a decade ago should be sentenced to death or to life in prison without possibility of parole. The Northampton County panel convicted 40-year-old Jacob Holmes Jr. of first-degree murder and conspiracy. Prosecutors said he shot 24-year-old Miguel Aponte at least five times in the back after forcing his way into the back door of the Easton Café in 2009. Prosecutors said he was seeking revenge for the 2006 murder of a friend. Aponte had been released from prison on charges related to the slaying.