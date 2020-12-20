Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to try to clinch the AFC North title with a new-look offensive line. The Steelers (11-2) have ruled out rookie left guard Kevin Dotson for their visit to Cincinnati. Dotson suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to Buffalo after replacing starter Matt Feiler, who was lost for the season in the same game with a pectoral injury. J.C. Hassenauer will likely take over at left guard. Hassenauer started two games at center earlier this season.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 25 points and Caleb Daniels had 19 to lead No. 7 Villanova past Saint Joseph’s 88-68 in a hastily-scheduled game. Robinson-Earl played with a protective mask after suffering a broken nose in Wednesday’s win against Butler. He tested the NBA waters before deciding to return for a sophomore season at Villanova. He helped the Wildcats turn this one into a rout in the second half with 8-of-14 shooting overall. He made seven of Villanova’s 11 free throws, added seven rebounds and never seemed bothered by his injury.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals say quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game against the Steelers. Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place. Allen is 0-3 as a starter since rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury. He hurt his knee late in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Finley has been the backup to Burrow and has played sparingly after the team decided to start Allen, a former practice team player, instead of him after Burrow was injured.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jahan Dotson caught six passes, scored twice and racked up 239 all-purpose yards to lead Penn State to a 56-21 win over Illinois. The junior wideout opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown catch, added a 70-yarder in the second quarter and returned a punt 50 yards, taking it deep into Illinois territory to set up Penn State’s go-ahead touchdown before halftime. Sean Clifford tossed both touchdowns and added 285 yards on 16-for-22 passing. Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to Brenton Strange and ran for one while Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee combined for three rushing scores in the Nittany Lions’ fourth straight win.

UNDATED (AP) — Nine NBA teams have new coaches in what might be the most difficult season in NBA history to start such a job. Team facilities have been largely closed to players during an offseason truncated by the coronavirus pandemic. Now new coaches are racing to figure out how their coaching styles mesh with their rosters. New Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy says he’s not sure his playing time rotations will be settled by mid-January. Other teams with new coaches are the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.

ATLANTA (AP) — Despite a disappointing season, Atlanta United will play in the CONCACAF Champions League for a third straight year in 2021. The CONCACAF Council has approved a request by the the U.S Soccer Federation to award Atlanta a spot in the 16-team continental championship as the current holder of the U.S. Open Cup. United won the U.S. Open Cup in 2019, earning a spot in this year’s Champions League. The club was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Mexico’s Club América. The U.S. national tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, so United will take the spot again.