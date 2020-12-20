Jalen Hurts impressive, Eagles still lose to Cardinals

GLENDALE , Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Hurts took no comfort in coming close after he rallied the Philadelphia Eagles only to fall a couple plays short. Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score in only his second career start. But Hurts also took a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone and was sacked six times, including consecutive plays after the Eagles had a first down at Arizona’s 11 with three minutes remaining. Hurts wasn’t sacked last week in Philadelphia’s win over New Orleans.