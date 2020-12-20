Officials: Officer shot outside Pennsylvania police station

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A spokeswoman for a Pennsylvania county says a law enforcement officer has been shot while taking a man into custody outside of a police station. Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs says the officer was shot outside of the McKeesport Police station Sunday evening and taken to a local trauma center. The officer’s identity and condition were not immediately known. Downs says the suspect escaped and is being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies. Allegheny County police say law enforcement and EMS have been dispatched to the station.