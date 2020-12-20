Oneonta Festival of Lights brightens the week of Christmas

ONEONTA (WBNG) -- With Christmas day coming up in less than a week, Oneonta is celebrating the holidays with their own Festival of Lights.

The drive-thru celebration at Neahwa park kicked off this weekend, organized by First Night Oneonta.

Organizers say after they needed to change their annual holiday plan for the city due to COVID restrictions, they decided to host a drive-thru lights display.

The event is dedicated to an Oneonta resident, John Hayden, who has recently died, but who was well known for his own holiday displays and Christmas spirit.

Many organizations from the community helped to bring the display to life, including SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, and Brooks Bar-B-Q.

Organizers say the display will be taking place from 5 to 10 p.m. every night until January 3 and is free of charge.