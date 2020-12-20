Owego businesses say ‘thank you’ to the community for their support after having to shut their doors for the snow

OWEGO (WBNG) -- As a result of this week's snowstorm, many local businesses have been forced to close on one of their busiest weeks of the year.

The storm has forced many businesses, like many on Lake St. in Owego, to shut their doors for two to three days.

For many of them, the week of Christmas is a major shopping week that business owners say is essential for their stores' success.

At Early Owego Antiques, staff say normally they see a large influx of shoppers this week who are hunting for the right gift.

Adrianna Manwaring, an Early Owego Antiques staff member said that being closed for the storm was like a taste of deja vu from closing due to COVID. Manwaring says she didn't want the store to be closed for any longer because of it.

Down the street at Fuddy Duddy's Confectionary, staff were eager to celebrate the holidays.

They say this month makes up more than 50% of their yearly profits.

Owner Steve Cruty says missing two days of business, especially during the holidays, was a difficult thing for the store to handle.

Cruty says, however, with the doors back open today, the community has come out in droves to help them make up for lost time.

"The local community has been great. They're coming out here to support us and we're overwhelmed by their support," Cruty said.

Both Fuddy Duddy's and Early Owego Antiques say they are thankful for the community's support, and they hope to see everyone out and about, shopping for those last minute gifts, this weekend.