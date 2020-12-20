Santa parade brings holiday cheer to Windsor

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Santa Claus paraded through Windsor on Saturday, making sure to greet children and hoping to bring some holiday cheer.

Residents told 12 News it's the first time there has been a holiday parade in town since the '60s.

The event began at the West Windsor Fire House before making its way to Windsor.

Both the Broome County Sheriffs and the town's two fire companies participated in the parade, their sirens blaring as they moved along.

Town Supervisor Carolyn Price said with the holidays happening during the pandemic, it is important to bring some normalcy and joy to kids this holiday season.

"Everybody's made sacrifices in the COVID situation but particularly our children and we wanted to make sure people and their children could see Santa," Price said.

Kids and families waved at Santa as he passed through. Santa was even accompanied by the Grinch in the parade.