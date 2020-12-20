Short break from all the snow

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 28 (25-30). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breaks of sunshine. High of 36 (33-38). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered lake effect snow showers 30%. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to an inch. Some higher elevations may see closer to 2 inches. Low of 28 (25-31). Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered to isolated lake effect snow showers 30%. Snowfall accumulations of a trace to a coating. High of 37. Low of 23.



WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 36. Low of 30.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers develop late 70% Late. Winds will be gusty along with heavy rain at times which could lead to flooding with snow still covering drains. Overnight into Christmas day, cold air will filter in which could lead to a flash freeze. Cold air may also lead to rain transitioning over to snow. High of 51. Low of 29.



FRIDAY: Snow possible in the morning. 60% Early. Sunshine will return by the afternoon hours. High of 34. Low of 17.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers possible 20%. High of 22. Low of 9.



SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 26.

Quiet start to the work week with temperatures in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies on Monday. You might not want to hear it, but more snow is in the forecast for Monday night as lake effect snow showers develop. Snow accumulations are not expect to be much, mainly just a nuisance, similar to Sunday's snow. Lake effect snow showers finally whines down Tuesday evening.



The main weather story of the week continues to be the strong low pressure that will move into the northeast Christmas Eve into Christmas day. With a strong flow out of the south, temperature will likely to warm into the 50s. Warm temperatures combining with possible heavy rainfall will lead to the threat of flooding across the area. Gusty winds could be a concern too!



Some uncertainties still remain such as the cold air on the back side of this low. Some models are suggesting there could be a flash freeze heading into Christmas day along with precipitation ending as snow. Make sure to stay with your weather authority as this forecast continues to evolve.