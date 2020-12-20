‘Take a deep breath’: Roethlisberger says Steelers are fine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says critics and worried fans just need to “take a deep breath.” Even though the Steelers have lost their past two games, Roethlisberger says they’ll be fine when the playoffs roll around. The losses came after Pittsburgh reeled off 11 consecutive wins to start the season. The Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot, so the final three games of the regular season are about clinching the division and AFC seeding. That starts Monday night in Cincinnati against the Bengals, who are playing out another disappointing season.