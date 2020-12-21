A cold, seasonable day

MONDAY, WINTER ARRIVES 5:02 AM: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (36-40) Wind SSW 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 30% 0-1” Low 28 (24-30) Wind SSW becoming NW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 30% 0-1” High 36 (34-38) Wind NW 10-20 mph

A weakening coming through the Great Lakes will give us clouds today. Snow moves in this evening with light accumulations.

As winds turn northwesterly we'll have lake effect snow showers for Tuesday. These will be ending late in the afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.

Things get interesting Thursday, Christmas Eve. A brisk south wind will develop ahead of a cold front. This will boost our temperatures to near 50. We'll also have rain. Much colder air arrives behind the front with temperatures falling through the day Friday, Christmas. Rain showers will be changing over to snow showers.

Cold and gray for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s.

