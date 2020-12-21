A few snow showers overnight

Tonight: Cloudy. 30% chance of snow showers C-1”. Wind: Light. Low: 28 (25-30)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow showers, mainly early C-1”. Wind: W 5-10 mph G21 mph. High: 36 (34-38)

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries early. Wind: W 4-8 mph, becoming calm. Low: 21 (18-23)

Forecast Discussion

A weak low pressure system moves through tonight bringing a few scattered snow showers to the area overnight into Tuesday morning. Accumulations will generally range from about a coating to 1”. Lows overnight will be in the upper 20s.

High pressure passes through late Tuesday into Wednesday giving us a quiet period ahead of a much more active pattern for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 30s.

A cold front will begin approaching the area on Christmas Eve, with a strong flow from the south ushering in some much warmer air. Highs on Christmas Eve will top out near 50. We'll also see some steady and heavy rainfall from this system. Warmer temperatures combined with this rainfall and melting snow could lead to some minor flooding issues. Also, the weight of old snow and new rain on top of rooftops and cars could lead to some damage if the snow is not mostly cleared off by Christmas Eve.

Behind the front will be some very cold air moving in for Christmas Day. Rain will change over to some snow showers for Christmas morning. Also, with temperatures dropping quickly, roadways and sidewalks could become icy if not treated.

By the weekend, we'll see highs in the 20s and mostly cloudy skies heading into the start of next week.