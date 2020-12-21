Bengals ride big first half to shocking win over Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime and then survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 straight wins to start the season. The Steelers have already earned a playoff spot and could have wrapped up the AFC North with a win. The Steelers got the ball back with 2:17 left in the game but four incomplete passes by Ben Roethlisberger all but finished it for Pittsburgh.