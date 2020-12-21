California could see 100,000 hospitalizations in January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has recorded half a million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks and could have nearly 100,000 hospitalizations in the next month. Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged Monday that a state projection model shows hospitalizations in that range and that he’s likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of health and human services, says the state fears some hospitals will exceed even their existing surge capacity. Newsom gave Monday’s briefing from his home as he quarantined Sunday for the second time in two months after a staff member tested positive for the virus.