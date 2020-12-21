Chicago officers involved in wrong raid placed on desk duty

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police officers who wrongly raided the home of a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to get dressed before being handcuffed have been placed on desk duty. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement Monday a day after Chicago’s top lawyer resigned in the fallout of the February 2019 incident where officers executed a search warrant on the home of social worker Anjanette Young. Body camera video of the incident, first aired by Chicago’s WBBM-TV, and a series of missteps by the city have sparked outrage nationwide.