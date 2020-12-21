Garnar says nation capital ‘turned its back’ on local gov. following stimulus bill agreement

(WBNG) -- Americans are expecting a $600 check after a federal stimulus bill was passed Sunday.

The $900 billion compromise contains money for schools, small businesses and COVID-19 testing nationwide. Every adult who earns $75,000 a year or less will receive the check. Parents who qualify will receive an additional $600 for every dependent in the household.

There is no direct aid to local government, however. Local leaders told 12 News Monday that the bill does not get the job done, especially with the deficits they are facing.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county is facing a deficit of $30 million due to a massive loss in revenue. $6 million is from sales tax loss and $23 million is from state aid withholdings.

Garnar says he had to make difficult financial decisions for the county and that federal aid could have helped.

The county executive told 12 News that "Washington D.C. had turned its back" on local governments in their "darkest hour."

Officials say aid could have helped pay for police, emergency services contact tracing and more.

This is a developing story. 12 News will have Binghamton Mayor Rich David's reaction to the bill in its 11 p.m. newscast.