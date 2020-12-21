Greene Primary and Intermediate schools remote due to water main break

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Greene Central School District announced its Primary and Intermediate schools will go remote Monday due to a water main break.

The district says UPK-5th grade students will be remote. They also say students will not be following their regular schedule.

The district is asking students to log into their Seesaw or Google Classroom at 10 a.m. to see posted activities and class meeting times.

See the district's Facebook post below.