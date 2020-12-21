Holiday Giving Boxes will feed 85 families this week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, CHOW, and the Cornell Cooperative Extension partnered up to bring the inaugural year of the Holiday Giving Box initiative.

Each box includes a turkey, side dishes such as stuffing and cranberry sauce, locally sourced vegetables, a pie, a bottle of sparkling cider, and a cookbook.

An online fundraiser was established to support the initiative with an original goal of feeding 50 families, however with overwhelming support from the community the initiative will feed 85 families during the Christmas week.

"These are really tough times, it has been an awful year for a lot of folks, people who never really looked for assistance for food at all, they hate to ask but we want to provide for people, so I think there's going to be a lot of happy folks out there this season." said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

"You got people asking themselves, "Can I pay for the heat? or maybe afford a meal? I would like to get some presents for the kids." We don't want people stuck in either of these situations so we want to fill that gap and alleviate some of the food issue," said Les Aylesworth the Director of CHOW.

Assemblywoman Lupardo and CHOW will be making arrangements for 2021, hoping to establish an annual event.